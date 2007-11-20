What Is It With These Spanish Language Games?

First Shawn's misadventures, now this. That's (apparently) a screen from Ubisoft's Spanish-teaching DS title, My Spanish Coach. So...an exercise in bad-taste stereotyping, or in teaching kids - regardless of colour or creed - a potentially vital means of explaining their paternal neglect? You, impartial observer, be the judge. Oh Dad, not again...[Plaid Ninja @ Flickr, via DS Fanboy]