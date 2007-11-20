Ever wonder how an XBLA game manages to scrape in under Microsoft's size limits for the service? This should help give you an idea. Undertow developers Chair were nice enough to give MTV's Stephen Totilo a breakdown of how they did it. And not just a breakdown, a lovely pie-chart, showing that the actual levels, environment and sound were the main belly-fillers. On the other end of the scale, poor old localisation only comprised 1% of the game. Sorry Finnish and Gaelic speakers, doesn't look like you're getting the full voice treatment. See Exactly How The Parts Of Xbox Live's 'Undertow' Fit Together [MTV]
What Makes Up An XBLA Game
