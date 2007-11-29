What To Expect From The New PSP Slim Battery Pack

The PSP's new battery pack looks swell, but how's it all actually perform? How much battery life can we expect? How gaudy will a tumorous bulge on our PSP's posterior make it appear to passers-by and fellow public transport commuters? No idea. Thing's not out yet. But we can hazard a guess, using existing gear.

The battery in the new pack sounds a lot like a repackaging (or at least only a minor improvement) of the larger-capacity battery released for the old PSP. So you can throw one of those in there. And the covers are already being sold by third-parties, so you can get one of them, see how it looks. The results? As far as the bulge goes, not too bad! But wait til you see the battery life.

Yikes. And this guy's using a standard fat PSP battery. So you can expect even more from the battery in the new pack. Set course for good times island, PSP fans. DealExtreme PSP battery cover review [PlayStation Boards, via PSP Fanboy]