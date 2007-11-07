What You Said: Do You Cheat?

Apparently cheating is serious business. Plenty of readers sounded out when I asked for opinions yesterday on the acceptability of cheating in modern society. Most believed it as something entirely fine to do in the privacy of their home, and even a necessary part of any game.

Thoughts were unanimous when it came to taking such affairs online, and a few even divulged their experiences of doing so. Surprisingly, one reader actually took the question as a personal insult.

Hit the jump for the pick of the comments, of just wander over to the original thread for all the glory.Camb3h

I stopped cheating at about the start of the Playstation 2 days. I started to find that it really limited the replayability of games. They would make me laugh and smile for a little bit. Generally they would either remove the challenge, resulting in a boring game, or they would make the game rediculous making it humourous for about an hour then I would rarely play it again as I could never look at it the same.

Stew Pot:

I agree that they can come in handy for single player games. If I'm stuck hopelessly in a single part of a level for an hour or so, and I know I have the ability to quickly skim over it, I'll cheat. But I'll still feel guilty about it. And as for Doom 3... cheats were the only thing that got me through it, I didn't have too much fun with it normally...

Fairplay:

For sure, hacking in CS is the only way to play these days. There are just too many CS (1.6) players out there that hack. I'm just figthing Fire with Fire.

Quxxy:

I tend to cheat in every game that has easily accessible cheat codes for it. My problem seems to be that I don't like making mistakes; at all. So if I can simply make it impossible to make any mistakes, I do so. This actually makes a lot of games more fun for me, because I don't have to go around worrying about whether I have enough ammo, am I going to die, etc. Usually, the only thing I cheat for is God mode. Do I feel bad about this? Not really. Playing with cheats removes my paranoid about dying, allowing me to actually enjoy myself. I also don't tend to have a problem with replayability either; once I've cleared a game with cheats, I feel better about going through without, since it's now about skill as opposed to getting exploded by a tripwire mine the devs had hidden behind that damn door :P It also helps that I'm one of those people that prefers good plot over action, so the game being easier isn't really an issue.

Peter G:

I only cheat once I've finished the game, for a bit of replayability value (e.g. God mode for the second time around). Or... If I've rented the game and need to return it in a short period, I'll apply the minimum cheat(s) necessary to get through the game and see the ending before returning it. Oh, and to get all Gold Licenses

Patrick:

I've cheated at CS:S before, its funny to see the reaction of all the kids who still play that game religiously :) Some think you are really good, some call hax! Depends how obvious you make it. I don't generally cheat at games though, as most of my gaming is MMO.

Mick:

I pretty much hate cheats/codes with a passion, I wish they didn't exist but I understand why they do. I'll only use cheats AFTER I've beaten a game and want to go back and muck around later. Heck I hate continues in arcadey games lol. The closest thing I do to cheating today is if I've been terribly stuck in an adventure game for days and I need a walkthrough, but it really annoys me when I look at one. Online game cheats are the worst for obvious reasons.

Mike: