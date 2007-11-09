What's Left For the PSN In 2007?

Not content with the PSN release for the now? Know, then the PSN releases for the future. SCEA have announced a list of titles and updates due for release between now and 2008's kick-off. There'll be DLC for Resistance, MotorStorm and Folklore, along with the following downloadable titles:
â€¢ Aquatopia â€¢ Go! Sports Skydiving â€¢ High Velocity Bowling â€¢ Mesmerize 1 â€¢ Operation Creature Feature â€¢ Pain â€¢ PixelJunk Monsters â€¢ Snakeball â€¢ Toy Home â€¢ Trials of Topoq
No dates were given for when to expect these, but since it's already November, any claims about an agonising wait are just you being overly dramatic. Sony Announces Holiday PSN Releases [1UP]
