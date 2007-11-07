What's New In Nanostray 2

Nanostray was a lovely little shooter for the Nintendo DS, but certainly not without its faults. The touch screen controls were a bit iffy, and unlimited continues meant you could finish the game even if you were really, really horrible at it. While it might mean that I won't be able to finish the game, Majesco assures us that these issues have been addressed and improved upon in the upcoming sequel, aptly titled Nanostray 2.

The game now features a standard control scheme on top of touch screen, and continues are no longer unlimited - you have five, and earn extra as you progress. The game is now played from a top-down perspective as opposed to the angeled view of the original, with levels alternating between horizontal and vertical, bringing to mind the old classic Vanguard.

They've even fixed the leaderboards so they use Nintendo Wi-Fi instead of the old method of inputting a code at the website. It's nice when a developer listens to gamers and fixes problems. It's even better when they fix them and then keep going. Nanostray 2 could very well turn out to be a must-have for shmuppets everywhere. Hit the jump for more details on the sweeping changes.