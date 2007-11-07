Interesting feature up on Next-Gen exploring which GameCube games could/would have worked better on Wii. After all, most Cube games didn't sell too well, and titles like Res 4 are showing that a rebirth on the Wii can do wonders to a game's sales tally. So what's their list look like? Predictable. But also...reassuring. Animal Crossing, Wind Waker, Pikmin, Super Monkey Ball...all solid choices, but what about Mario Kart? Actually throwing the bananas might have given the gunner something to do. Or Geist? Could have put some decent Wii controls in there, people might actually have remembered it. Same goes for Harvest Moon. I could go on all night, but they did put Wind Waker in, and that's enough to keep me happy. FEATURE: The Wii that Wasn't [Next-Gen]
Which Cube Games Would Have Worked Better On Wii?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink