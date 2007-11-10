Whining Works: Uncharted Demo Now Region-Free

Good news, European and Asian PlayStation 3 owners; the region-locked demo for Uncharted: Drake's Fortune is region-locked no more. Christophe Balestra, co-president of developer Naughty Dog issued an update on the game's status at the official PlayStation.blog today, begging your forgiveness for the oversight. According to Balestra, the limiting of the demo to those in North America only wasn't intentional, simply a product of being unaware that access to the PlayStation Store was a global affair.

Balestra says that when he learned of the news, he hopped in his car, carefully obeyed the speed limit on the drive back to the office and remedied the situation. Apparently, the values for hate_PAL and hate_JAPAN were both set to TRUE. Oops! It's a simple mistake.

Sure, you're gonna be on the ugly end of another 1.2 GB download, but I think you've whined enough. Enjoy!

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Demo Back on the World Map [PlayStation.blog]