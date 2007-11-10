Who Likes Saints Row? Denny Crane!

Speaking of cameos, the latest episode of ABC legal drama Boston Legal featured a brief guest appearance by THQ and Volition's Saints Row. A portly William Shatner as chronic nutjob Denny Crane is seen getting his virtual hooker on, probably at the behest of some nerdy writer on the show's staff. Either that or a production assistant was tasked with getting "one of the Grand Thefts for the Nintendo PlayStation so Mr. Shatner can keep busy between takes." Surely, THQ didn't pay for this kind of product placement. I hope.
