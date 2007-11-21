Who Wants Club Nintendo Swag?

Non-Japanese Kotaku readers interested in Club Nintendo's latest swag, you can stop asking your parents to proof-read your angry letter to Nintendo. NCSX and Play-Asia got your back. Both online importers will be taking orders for the Mario Galaxy soundtrack and SNES Wii pad, and while prices are a tad steep, we're confident you of all people can find 17 separate ways to justify the expenditure.

