Who Wants Mass Effect Merch?

You do. Doesn't matter that the game's not out yet, you're already convinced both yourself and your 360 forum crew that it's GOTY, so now you're all raring to go spend some money on associated paraphernalia. First on your list, then, should be Hyperchild's Commander Shephard statue (no pics yet), which will ship in December, stand 8" tall and cost you...$US 90. That's pretty steep, limited-run statue or not, so penny-pinchers may want to hold off and wait for next year's inevitable "Hot Alien Girl-On-Girl" 2-figure + diorama playset. MASS EFFECT STATUE 1.0 [Highdome]