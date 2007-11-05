"Why Games Matter" Competition Open For Voting

The Ashoka Changemaker's health care-related gaming competition is winding down, with 14 finalists having been selected by a panel of judges and voting now open to the public (through 7 November). Some of them aren't games per se, but there are several of those on the list, too (including an entry from Ian Bogost's Persuasive Games). Raise obesity awareness! Combat domestic violence! Chase away health troubles with ... a Bollywood inspired dance game? It takes all kinds, I guess. You can see what's up in the world of deadly serious games at the Why Games Matter: A Prescription for Improving Health and Health Care website.