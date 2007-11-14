Wii Bundles Coming To... TJ Maxx?

Looking for a Wii this holiday season? TJ Maxx will have them, oddly enough, along with a bunch of hastily thrown together accessories you probably don't want or need. It's all available this weekend at the low, low price of $US 399. Details are scarce but TJ Maxx says the ten attached accessories are "great" and that this "ultimate" Wii bundle compares pricewise to a $US 510 package. As the sign says, this is only at select stores and quantities are limited. Limited only to the desperate, I assume.

Thanks for the photo, Vibhor.