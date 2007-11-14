The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii Bundles Coming To... TJ Maxx?

wii_bundles_maxx.jpgLooking for a Wii this holiday season? TJ Maxx will have them, oddly enough, along with a bunch of hastily thrown together accessories you probably don't want or need. It's all available this weekend at the low, low price of $US 399. Details are scarce but TJ Maxx says the ten attached accessories are "great" and that this "ultimate" Wii bundle compares pricewise to a $US 510 package. As the sign says, this is only at select stores and quantities are limited. Limited only to the desperate, I assume.

Thanks for the photo, Vibhor.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles