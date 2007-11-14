Wii Bundles Coming To... TJ Maxx?

Looking for a Wii this holiday season? TJ Maxx will have them, oddly enough, along with a bunch of hastily thrown together accessories you probably don't want or need. It's all available this weekend at the low, low price of $US 399. Details are scarce but TJ Maxx says the ten attached accessories are "great" and that this "ultimate" Wii bundle compares pricewise to a $US 510 package. As the sign says, this is only at select stores and quantities are limited. Limited only to the desperate, I assume.
Thanks for the photo, Vibhor.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink