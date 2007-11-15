Wii Cyber Gun, Hello Knock-off

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wiiCyberGun_1_640.jpgWe're happy to see yet another Wii Zapper knock-off hitting the shelves. What's this one bring to the table? Well, first off, you save a sweet four bucks off the retail Wii Zapper (though we're guessing Link's Crossboy Training is worth at least that much). But on top of that tremendous savings, you also get a banana clip hand grip for full-on guerrilla-style warfare. Would Nintendo ever support tropical jungle mercenary justice? Don't think so. Lamos.

Wii Cyber Gun [brando]

