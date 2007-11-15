Wii Cyber Gun, Hello Knock-off

We're happy to see yet another Wii Zapper knock-off hitting the shelves. What's this one bring to the table? Well, first off, you save a sweet four bucks off the retail Wii Zapper (though we're guessing Link's Crossboy Training is worth at least that much). But on top of that tremendous savings, you also get a banana clip hand grip for full-on guerrilla-style warfare. Would Nintendo ever support tropical jungle mercenary justice? Don't think so. Lamos.
Wii Cyber Gun [brando]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink