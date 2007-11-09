The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii Fit Explained to Japan

We don't have a few Japanese Wii Fit promotional clips, we have a lot. And we mean a lot. After the jump, demonstration clips show how to do things like check your balance, hula hoop, ski jump, block soccer balls, do yoga and walk in air. So, if people start injuring themselves while using Wii Fit, does that mean Nintendo will send everyone giant rubber suits to encase our bodies in?

Comments

  • Tom Guest

    Thats actually an interesting point, how open are nintendo to liability to injuries on this? Surely if people are throwing wiimotes through tvs then natural progression dictates that small children and drunken college boys will be flying through screens near you. Maybe they'll just ship it with 5 meters of bubblewrap.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles