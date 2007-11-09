Wii Fit Explained to Japan

We don't have a few Japanese Wii Fit promotional clips, we have a lot. And we mean a lot. After the jump, demonstration clips show how to do things like check your balance, hula hoop, ski jump, block soccer balls, do yoga and walk in air. So, if people start injuring themselves while using Wii Fit, does that mean Nintendo will send everyone giant rubber suits to encase our bodies in?
Thats actually an interesting point, how open are nintendo to liability to injuries on this? Surely if people are throwing wiimotes through tvs then natural progression dictates that small children and drunken college boys will be flying through screens near you. Maybe they'll just ship it with 5 meters of bubblewrap.