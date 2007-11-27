Wii Prices On eBay Already Going Bananas

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wiibay.jpgTo recap, the recommended retail price for a Nintendo Wii in the United States is $US 249. Not pocket change, but then for a games console so early in its lifespan, pretty cheap. Note, however, that's recommended. Christmas, hype and the frantic spending habits of desperate parents are ensuring that many Wiis are going for a lot more than that. A look on eBay shows prices for the console already reaching $US 350-$US 450, and that's just for a vanilla console with one controller, Wii Sports and no Zack & Wiki. How 'bout them market forces, huh?

