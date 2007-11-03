Wii Remote Rip-offs Spied At Wal-Mart

The folks at Nintendo must be simply beaming with pride at the Tilt(?) company's ode to the famous Wii remote. These motion sensing handheld games are clearly the sincerest form of flattery, but at the humble budget price of $US 6.88. Reader Nick sent us a pair of low-fidelity shots of the trio of games—baseball, basketball and racing—which not only clearly rip-off Nintendo's design, they probably fly in the face of various patents. It's going to be a very sad Christmas for whomever is on the receiving end of these sad devices.