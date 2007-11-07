WiiPC, Nintendo-Style Desktop Fun

For those of you who dig the simplistic Nintendo Wii interface but don't get enough of the Wii because not much else has come out since Wii Sports you just don't, the free download WiiPC is a Windows-based launching program that can add a little Fanboy to your desktop. With programmable shortcuts to your favourite programs and files, WiiPC is the perfect way to fool your peers into believing that you've hacked into Miyamoto's personal computer and found his stash of illegally downloaded SNES romz.

