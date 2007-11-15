Wii's Popularity Is "Short Term"

Sony Computer Entertainment of Korea is going head-to-head with Nintendo and Microsoft. After years of ignoring South Korea, companies have wised up and moved in for a piece of the country's gaming pie. How is SCEK attempting to separate itself? With services MegaTV (above) available on the PS3. The Video On Demand system kicks off this month in South Korea. Users can download movies and TV programs 24 hours after the original broadcast for a fee each month. It's possible to keep those shows on the PS3 for three days, after which they will be erased in accordance with Korean law. That might help separate the PS3 from the Xbox 360. But what about the Wii? SCEK mouthpiece Kang Hee-Won says:

Sure, there's a price advantage, but I think the Wii's popularity is only short term. However, we're thinking a long term view is where the PS3 will be popular... In the living room, parents control the TV, not the children. There are TV dramas they want to watch, so they tell the kids to go study. The Wii's concept is fun in the living room, but I think that is difficult in Korea. Game players put the PS3 in their room like with a PC monitor, and I can't imagine those types of players putting the Wii in their rooms to play alone. Also, when you're coming home tired, are you really going to play Wii Boxing by yourself?

Someone tell Mr. Kang that slamming the competition's hardware is so 2006. Sony Computer Entertainment of Korea [Game Watch]