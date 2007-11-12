Win Tickets to Blader Runner: The Final Cut

Want to see Blade Runner: The Final Cut at the cinema? Once in a lifetime opportunity and all that.
There's a competition to win tickets for two over at our beloved sister site Gizmodo AU. All you have to do is come up with a haiku that pays homage to the cyberpunk classic.
I should mention that it's at the Astor Theatre in Melbourne, so only Mexicans need apply, unless you're willing to make the trip down.
All the details here.
'Blade Runner: Final Cut' Melbourne tix giveaway [Gizmodo AU]
