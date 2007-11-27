Wireless GHIII Guitars Early Next Year

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ghiiicontrol.jpgThose of you hunting for official wireless guitar controllers from Activision to supplement their Guitar Hero III experience can stop looking, because they aren't out yet. I was expecting them to be out on shelves with the game itself, but Activision has announced that wireless controllers for all four console versions will be heading to retail outlets in early 2008. This is excellent news for owners of the PS3 and Wii versions of the game, who at this point have to buy additional copies of the full package in order to get an extra wireless guitar, which works on paper - specifically Activision sales papers - but in execution kind of hurts players' tender wallets. Probably for the best that I wasn't able to find one, as I already have four fake guitars cluttering up my living room as it is. What I need is a guitar controller rack to display my instruments of destruction.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Wireless Guitar Controllers Hitting Retail Shelves in Early 2008

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATVI) today announced that standalone wireless guitar controllers for Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock will be available at retail stores nationwide by early 2008.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock lets fans thrash and burn with new wireless guitar controllers available for each platform, including exclusive Gibson Guitar's Les Paul model for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo, and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system. PlayStationÂ®2 gamers will also get to shred on an exclusive shape, Gibson's Kramer guitar, popularized by hard rockers and known for its body design, pickups, electronics and construction for furious finger fretting.

    the hell? my local JB Hifi store in sydney was stocking them last week... *confused*

    This is an American press release by the looks of it, but yes - JB-HiFi has wireless guitars for all platforms on the shop floor.

    One of my friends already bought two of them (to go with my spare copy from buying two bundles)

    Yeah, I saw those too...

    That'd be the first time in a long time I've seen a release for a game (peripheral or otherwise) come out here in Aus before the US

    Having said that, I'd trade all those wireless guitars for some copies of Rock Band... one for me, the others you can distribute amongst yourselves

    um.... yeah JB Hi Fi in Osborne Park *Perth Western Australia has official red octane ones for the PS3 and they have had them for ages.... also All Interactive Distrubution have them listed as in Stock

