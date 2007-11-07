Wolfenstein Movie Cools Its Jets

Wolfenstein is Roger Avary's "dream film". One he's going to have to dream about for a little longer, sadly, as the Hollywood writer's strike has hit the film's production. Even though the script's mostly finished, Avary says:

[I'm]almost done with the script and am proud of it, but everything as far as the production date and that kind of thing won't be decided on until after all this [is]over. And I fully support the strike.

Bugger. Was really looking forward to 126 minutes of GIs v Nazis v vampires v robots. You can't mess up a movie like that. You just can't. Avary's Wolfenstein On Hold [Sci Fi Wire][Image]