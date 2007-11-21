WOLFKING Caters To The Ladies

Hey girls! Are you tired of using the same computer peripherals we large, sweaty, boorish men do, but still crave the highest quality gaming gear when you are out spreading girl power to the unwashed masses? Well WOLFKING (What, not WOLFQUEEN?) has got something special for you! They're taking their WARRIOR circular keyboard and TROOPER laser mouse and completely redesigned them from the ground up as part of their new Girl Gamer Gear line, to be available exclusively through Dell!

"Female gamers have an incredibly high set of standards when it comes to quality as well as design," said Bob Costlow, director of sales, WOLFKING. "You can't just paint something pink and say it's for girls. The Girl Gamer products give women access to fully functioning, hardcore gaming devices, but with an aesthetic touch."

Changes include adding special pink coloring to the devices. And that's it. They added pink. This makes it for girls.

I was going to go into a lengthy tirade about the differences between girl gamers and guy gamers basically coming down to genitalia and sometimes facial hair, neither of which currently affect your ability to play a video game, but every time I talk about women and men, someone takes it the wrong way and I end up getting lambasted for being some kind of chauvinist. Instead, here's a picture of a pony. His name is Lucky. Incidentally, don't Google Image Search the phrase "lucky pony" without your adult filters firmly in place.