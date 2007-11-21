Won't "Rule Out" Its Own Rock Band Type Game

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

maddencurse.jpg Got your copy of Rock Band? The band-in-a-box game looks like it's going smash hit. The game was developed by Harmonix and is being published by MTV Games. Electronic Arts is handling the distribution under a three year deal. EA does make money on each sale, but it's considerably lower than if Rock Band was a straight up EA title. Does that mean Electronic Arts is interesting in making its own Rock Band clone? EA Partners general manager David DeMartini:

That's not to say that we wouldn't at some point be involved in the genre, as this is a huge genre that hasn't reached full potential. We wouldn't rule anything out.

I can see it now: Exclusive licenses, yearly updates and a curse. Rock on. MTV's new music game [Reuters][Image]

