World Heroes Anthology Stateside This Spring

worldheroesperfect.jpgAre you ready to beat up some historical figures? SNK Playmore USA is bringing yet another famous fighting franchise home to the PlayStation 2 with World Heroes Anthology, due out next Spring. It collects the entire World Heroes saga into one convenient package. You'll get World Heroes, World Heroes 2, World Heroes 2 Jet, and World Heroes Perfect. While their In Development page might have beat the press release to the punch, it's always nice to get an official target window. The game was released earlier this year in Japan with online fighting capability, though the press release for the game doesn't mention the feature, which one would think would be a pretty big detail to leave out. Still, with characters inspired by such infamous characters as Jack the Ripper, Billy the Kidd, Rasputin, Genghis Khan, and Jeanne d'Arc, it's like Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure gone horribly, horribly wrong - and that is beautiful.

SNK PLAYMORE USA Announces World Heroes Anthology for PlayStationÂ®2 system

Wall, NJ — Nov. 6, 2007 — SNK PLAYMORE USA CORPORATION, the U.S. publishing arm of the SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION, today announced WORLD HEROES ANTHOLOGY for the PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system.

WORLD HEROES ANTHOLOGY is a complete compilation of the WORLD HEROES series, one of SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION's most popular 2D-fighting series. Included in the collection are WORLD HEROES, WORLD HEROES 2, WORLD HEROES 2 JET and WORLD HEROES PERFECT.

In WORLD HEROES ANTHOLOGY, players battle through history in a tournament facilitated by a time machine, so many of the game's dozens of characters are based on actual historical figures. WORLD HEROES ANTHOLOGY includes hand-to-hand combat as well as weapons-based fighting, and super-human abilities allow characters to perform powerful special attacks.

"WORLD HEROES ANTHOLOGY puts a twist on the tried-and-true 2D-fighter formula," said Ben Herman, president of SNK PLAYMORE USA CORPORATION. "The time-travel element allows for the inclusion of characters inspired by figures ranging from ancient philosophers to modern-day athletes."

WORLD HEROES ANTHOLOGY will be available for the PlayStationÂ®2 system in spring 2008.

