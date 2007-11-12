Yes, you read that correctly. Some enterprising folks have put together a Warcraft social networking site with the specific purpose, as they put it, of "Provide[ing]a simple and intuitive website which assists and facilitates the building of relationships between World of Warcraft enthusiasts." Now given the name of the site, one would assume that these "relationships" are meant to be romantic in nature although whether they are meant to be real life or in-game dates is unclear. Maybe both? I just wonder if they'll be able to drag people away from the game long enough to actually go on dates.
World of Datecraft
Comments
I thought the purpose of WoW *was* to provide social networking and dates?