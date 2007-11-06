World of Floorcraft, MM Ballroom

Kotaku reader/my wife Elizabeth attended a ballroom competition at Purdue last weekend (and placed twice, I might add), but why would our So You Think You Hate Dance readership care? The shirts. Every entrant got this glorious "World of Floorcraft" apparel. She acquired a girl's medium, which is probably a bit tight for my rippling nipples, so we'll spare you that
mental picture and post another shot after the jump. Thanks Liz!
Kotaku reader/my wife Elizabeth attended a ballroom competition at Purdue last weekend (and placed twice, I might add), but why would our So You Think You Hate Dance readership care? The shirts. Every entrant got this glorious "World of Floorcraft" apparel. She acquired a girl's medium, which is probably a bit tight for my rippling nipples, so we'll spare you that
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink