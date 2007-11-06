World of Floorcraft, MM Ballroom

Kotaku reader/my wife Elizabeth attended a ballroom competition at Purdue last weekend (and placed twice, I might add), but why would our So You Think You Hate Dance readership care? The shirts. Every entrant got this glorious "World of Floorcraft" apparel. She acquired a girl's medium, which is probably a bit tight for my rippling nipples, so we'll spare you that mental picture and post another shot after the jump. Thanks Liz!