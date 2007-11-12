The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

World Of Warcraft Comic Issue 0 Now Online.

wowissue0_cover.jpg If you're itching to get a glimpse at the new World of Warcraft comic book, your dreams have come true. MTV Multiplayer has gotten exclusive access to the six page Issue #0 and is proudly displaying it on their website for all to see. If you are worried about the comic remaining true to the game, writer Walter Simonson says you have nothing to fear, in fact you might even discover some new secrets.

If you're a longtime player, I think the comic is a revelation about some of the mysteries. There are mysteries from the past that have never been totally addressed within the game, or at least we're able to address them in the comic in a way that the game hasn't been able to. ... If you know 'Warcraft,' I'm hoping it will be really cool to find this stuff out.

This particular issue is only available online, but the paper and ink one that you can actually hold in your hand will be available in stores this week.

EXCLUSIVE: Read 'World of Warcraft' Issue #0 Right Here [via Joystiq]

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Woah, I see that picture and all I can think of is chafing.

    0
  • F3ngles Guest

    Can't wait for the limited-ed "Goldfarmers of Azeroth" issue.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles