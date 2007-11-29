Don't play WoW, so most of that in-joke mumbo-jumbo is lost on me. But the language of crudely-animated 3D models making sexy time over cheesy music is a universal one. [thanks TC!]
WoW Machinimists Get Kinky
Comments
I don't play WoW, and normally i find these kind of things either lame, or just bad in a 12 year old toilet humor kind of way.
But that was actually pretty dang funny.