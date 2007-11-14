The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

WoW Patches To 2.3, Fixes Dustwallow

wowpatch.jpgWorld of Warcraft players rejoice - Dustwallow Marsh doesn't suck as much anymore! Oh sure, you might be more excited about the other changes going live today with patch 2.3, such as the introduction of guild banks so we can free up those bank character slots, or the new 10-man level 70 dungeon of Zul'Aman in the Ghostlands. They've made it easier to level from 20 to 60, which makes no sense whatsoever. My 70 warrior roommate informs me that Warrior DPS got a significant boost in this patch as well, meaning I won't be seeing her for a few weeks. Tons of sweeping changes across all classes abound, but I am most excited about Dustwallow. Man that place sucked. You had the witch's hut, Onyxia, and the dragon for the UBRS key quest, and that was pretty much it. Now there's a new Goblin town and over 50 new quests in the area. Could it be time for me to restart my subscription again?

Download World of Warcraft Patch v2.2.3 - v2.3 (English) [FilePlanet]

