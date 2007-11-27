Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Deus Ex 3 Teaser One of the greatest FPS/RPGs is back and looking to kick arse.
Fallout 3 Perk Winner Announced Grim Reaper's Sprint? The perk itself is cool, but what sort of crappy name is that?
$5 Australian Pac Man Shirt Let Pac-Man caress your nipples with the softness of his fabric.
Trading in Games, Is It Worth It? If you're willing to take a loss of up to 50%, sure!
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Devs Get 360 Certified I'm all for GSC Gameworld working on 360, but STALKER will never work on console.
Ninja Gaiden 2 Is A BLOODFEST I thought blood was like hard currency to a ninja?
More Wii Furniture To Dork-Up Your Living Room It's only dorky if people can see it. Which defeats the purpose of owning it, I guess.
