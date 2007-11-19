Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

Melbourne was great. It's a city you can't help but like.

With eGames and Game Connect pounding along like a pair of horny gorillas, there was plenty to keep me, uh, occupied. Got a little rainy on the Sunday, but I managed to duck between the water drops and do busywork.

I'll be posting content from the events over the next few weeks, so watch this space.

