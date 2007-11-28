Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

JT On Trial For Crimes Against Inanity Ah, Jack Thompson. It was only a matter of time before someone (well, basically anyone) outside the games industry realised how crazy you are.

Sunday Telegraph Lists PS3 in Annual Tech Guide SCE Australia must be chuffed. At the very least, it will be smiling. Smirking even. Let's just hope no one decides to hack the world with its console.

EA On Need For Speed Porn: Oops Porn is never a bad thing, EA. Hardly a mistake either. All the campaign needed was a bit of, uh, variety.

THQ CFO RES(igns) A bad sign for the publisher? I guess we'll find out in the months to come.