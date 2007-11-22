Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Not one, but two reviews for you this morning. The first has been hacked together from other reviews, but hey, I don't think you'll mind.

Frankenreview, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (PS3) A guy version of Tomb Raider that's better than Lara Croft's effort. You gotta see this.

Soaking In Trauma Center's New Blood Theme Hospital fans unite, your saviour is here. And it's on Wii!

PCs Are "Always Better" Damn right they are. And PCs are only expensive if you're one of those silly people that shops at Harvey Norman or Domain.

Mario Galaxy Sells 500K In A Week Only 500,000? Shouldn't that be 1 million? Oh, that'll be next week.