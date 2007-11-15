Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Mass Effect LE Coming to Canada It's probably not cool to tempt you with what you can't have, but here's the contents of the Limited Edition Mass Effect box.

Assassin's Creed with Normal People and a Parking Garage Melbourne doubles as Jerusalem for a day.

PS3 Firmware 2.0 Making Trouble? Your freshly-minted firmware giving you grief? Be sure to let your fellow readers know.

Willis And Thornton For Kane And Lynch? Two words: Hell yes.

Frankenreview, Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) If Kotaku does one thing right, it's putting together a review from other reviews. Inventive!

Zero Punctuation on Clive Barker's Jericho ZP really doesn't like Jericho. I thought I heard sounds of vomiting.