Writer's Strike Won't Affect Games

Hollywood's writers have officially gone on strike. Poor babies. Thing is, it's more than just movie writers that will be cutting out on work for the next few weeks/months. TV shows are also affected, because people who belong to the Writers Guild of America write TV shows, too. Some even write games! But don't worry. The high standards you associate with games writing won't be touched by the strike, with the WGA telling IGN that games writers who are members fall outside "of the jurisdiction of the current strike". Phew. Writer's Strike: Will it Affect Videogames? [IGN]