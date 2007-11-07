Hollywood's writers have officially gone on strike. Poor babies. Thing is, it's more than just movie writers that will be cutting out on work for the next few weeks/months. TV shows are also affected, because people who belong to the Writers Guild of America write TV shows, too. Some even write games! But don't worry. The high standards you associate with games writing won't be touched by the strike, with the WGA telling IGN that games writers who are members fall outside "of the jurisdiction of the current strike". Phew. Writer's Strike: Will it Affect Videogames? [IGN]
Writer's Strike Won't Affect Games
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink