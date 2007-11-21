Not just the PS3 kids that are getting Rock Band DLC. That'd be so unfair. No, the same content is also up on the Xbox Live Marketplace, with the same songs on offer from the same artists. For the late or forgetful, that means a Metallica pack, a questionable Queens of the Stone Age bundle (not bad, per se, just disappointing given the band's pre-2005 offerings), a Police pack (all 440 points) and individual tracks (160 points each) by T-Rex, Credence, Foreigner, Wolfmother and The Knack. Bundle-haters can lay their pitchforks down, as each track from the three bundles is also available as a separate download. Rock Band Song Track Packs [Microsoft]
XBL Marketplace Also Welcomes Rock Band
