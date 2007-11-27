Xbox 360 Fall Update Coming Dec 4th, Adds Social Networking

The Xbox 360 Fall Update will be coming Dec. 4th, and its biggest new features is "Friends of Friends." Now you can check out the friends of anyone on your friends list, ala Facebook. To limit who can see your friends list, there will be a "Friends List" setting right on the dash. It will have three settings for those allowed to see your friends that can be set now on Xbox.com:

-Everyone (only available to members 18 and older) -Friends only (available to members 13 and older) -Blocked (available to all members, and automatic for anyone under the age of 13)

Apparently, along with Xbox Originals, there will be more features in the update (*cough* DivX please *cough*) announced at a later date. Here's the full press release:

Microsoft is making it even easier to expand your Friends network on Xbox LIVEÂ®, starting with the Fall Dashboard Update on December 4. You'll be able to check out the friends lists of fellow Xbox LIVE members right from the Dashboard. With this new feature, members can find old friends or connect with new ones within the community of more than eight million people on Xbox LIVE around the globe and send messages and game invites, as well as compare games and Achievements. With the prevalence of social media websites such as MySpace and FaceBook, this type of capability has largely come to be expected from consumers as a means to relate in an online community. Xbox LIVE continually seeks new ways to better serve the expectations of its members, which often result in free enhancements made available through the bi-annual Dashboard updates. Friends List Settings When the Fall Dashboard update is distributed on December 4, the new default setting on Xbox LIVE will be active, enabling members to see the Friends lists of other Xbox LIVE members. If you'd like to keep your friends list private, you can take the following steps to change your settings beginning today: Log in to www.xbox.com/fof and select one of the three options available for your Gamertag: * Everyone (only available to members 18 and older) * Friends only (available to members 13 and older) * Blocked (available to all members, and automatic for anyone under the age of 13) Stay tuned for more information about the Xbox 360 Dashboard Update later this month!

