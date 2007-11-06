Xbox 360 Parental Timer Confirmed?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

egg_timer.jpgRecent news via fan site Xbox Today lends more credibility to rumours that Microsoft will be including a "parental timer" feature in its next Xbox 360 firmware update. Crecente dropped word of the new restriction feature back in September, but details from Microsoft have been scarce. A TeamXbox forumite, however, found unofficial confirmation of the parental timer in a Guitar Hero III keychain, of all places, which came packaged with an informative pamphlet (the best kind). The feature is said to allow parents to "manage [time]in daily or weekly increments" and be ready for a December 2007 launch. I expect the new feature to lead to even more abusive demands for chocolate milk from mum while playing Halo 3 online and epithets delivered with speedy efficiency.

