Xbox Fall Update: Coming This December?

Buried with the news of the Xbox 360 Family Timer was an interesting date: early December. That's when Microsoft says the timer will be available on the Xbox 360. Here's a safe bet: The timer is part of the Fall Dashboard update, which means we won't be seeing the update until early December. It sure seems like Microsoft is getting dangerously close to making this a "winter update"! No news yet on the other features we will see in the update, but my sources tell me we will be hearing more about the update in the next week or so. But let's play a game, shall we? How many more PS3 firmware updates do you think we will see before the Xbox Fall Update actually arrives?

