Xbox Live: 8,000,000 Served

I tell ya, numbers are fun. Lot more fun that letters, which quite frankly are overrated. Only 26 letters. There's infinite numbers. Eight million is not infinite, but it's still a lot, and poignantly for this post it's how many Xbox Live users Microsoft claim they've signed up since the service first launched. No mention of how many are paying customers, nor how many are still around today, but hey, it's too nice a day to go raining on their parade.