The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Xbox Live Down Tonight

blinds.jpgMicrosoft community mouthpiece Larry Hryb has announced that Xbox Live will be down for a little whiles tonight (some are indeed complaining it's already down). Reason? Scheduled maintenance, that'll run from midnight to 0200 PST (make your own local time/date adjustments). Xbox.com will be down at midnight, Xbox Live itself from 0100, so if everything goes according to plan you'll only lose an hour. Take the time to re-acquaint yourselves with loved ones, or perhaps a long-neglected family pet.

PS - Hryb is adamant this is only for maintenance. No updates. Especially no dash updates. Xbox Live Maintenance (11/13) [Microsoft]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles