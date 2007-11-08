Xbox Live Turning Five Next Week

Wow. Five years have passed since the launch of Xbox Live? Way to make me feel even older, Microsoft. While I'll be spending the week recounting a series of haunting regrets over the past five years, Microsoft and the Xbox team are throwing a nearly week-long celebration that could net Xbox Live gamers some free stuff just by playing some games online. There will be a Frag Doll filled Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon game session, plus a Return to Castle Wolfenstein all-nighter. The trip down Xbox Live memory lane kicks off on the 15th of November, so brush up on those Ghost Recon skills.
