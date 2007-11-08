The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Xbox Live Turning Five Next Week

xbox_live_5.jpgWow. Five years have passed since the launch of Xbox Live? Way to make me feel even older, Microsoft. While I'll be spending the week recounting a series of haunting regrets over the past five years, Microsoft and the Xbox team are throwing a nearly week-long celebration that could net Xbox Live gamers some free stuff just by playing some games online. There will be a Frag Doll filled Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon game session, plus a Return to Castle Wolfenstein all-nighter. The trip down Xbox Live memory lane kicks off on the 15th of November, so brush up on those Ghost Recon skills.

Xbox Live Is 5ive [Xbox.com]

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

