Xbox Originals Get Perfect Manuals, Imperfect Ports

More information on the Xbox Originals plan have popped up over on Xbox.com, and show two things. One, each game is going to have its original manual hosted as a .pdf on Xbox.com, which is a neat touch. Other is less neat. The games will, like any disc-based Xbox game running on a 360, be doing so courtesy of software emulation. Which is imperfect. And, sadly, leads to issues.

Those issues are:

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge: There is some minor flickering at the top of the screen that happens very rarely. The "Press A to Continue" message is missing when the host player leaves a multiplayer game. Additional content within the game (such as demos & trailers) are not supported and selecting those options may result in crashing the game (requiring a restart of the console)

Fable: There are some random bursts of audio static and some minor texture issues and a short hang up when removing tattoos. Additional content within the game (such as demos & trailers) are not supported and selecting those options may result in crashing the game (requiring a restart of the console)

Fuzion Frenzy: There are some minor frame rate issues. Additional content within the game (such as demos & trailers) are not supported and selecting those options may result in crashing the game (requiring a restart of the console)

Halo: There are some very mild frame rate drops.

Psychonauts: HDMI 720p is not supported for PAL users. Running the game in 720p over HDMI will result in the game locking up for PAL users. If you are using HDMI output, set the resolution to 1080i or 1080p (anything but 720p)