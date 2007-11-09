Xbox Team Moving House, J Coming With

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

xboxbar.jpg Microsoft's Entertainment and Devices Division (ie the Xbox and Zune kids) are moving house! Gone are the days spent toiling away in their Redmond salt mines: on the horizon, a move to a 42-acre site (still at Redmond HQ, mind) that will include a four-building complex with 1.1 million square feet of office space. It'll also include a health-care clinic (for when J falls off his bike) and a bar (for when J needs time to unwind after a hard day of being awesome).

  • Mordecai Chalk Guest

    Is this on the land they recently bought from Nintendo?

    Maybe they should make a Kirby mural in honour of him... or a tri-force shaped wet bar...

