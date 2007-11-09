Xbox Team Moving House, J Coming With

Microsoft's Entertainment and Devices Division (ie the Xbox and Zune kids) are moving house! Gone are the days spent toiling away in their Redmond salt mines: on the horizon, a move to a 42-acre site (still at Redmond HQ, mind) that will include a four-building complex with 1.1 million square feet of office space. It'll also include a health-care clinic (for when J falls off his bike) and a bar (for when J needs time to unwind after a hard day of being awesome).

Todd Bishop's Microsoft Blog [Seattle PI, via MCV][Image]