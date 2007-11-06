Xploder Explodes To Retail

In my mind there are two types of cheater - the one who does it in the comfort of his own home, and the other who jumps online in an attempt to extend his mighty e-peen.

Funtastic's Xploder range is most definitely for the former, considering it does more than provide limitless lives or invulnerability. For example, the PlayStation 2 version lets you play MP3s and DivX movies on your console, while the Xbox 360 version provides a save game backup facility.

Xploder software is available for the PSP, DS, Xbox 360, PS2 and Wii. But not for PC, because PC users are generally more savvy in the ways of cheating. That's my guess anyway.

