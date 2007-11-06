Xploder Explodes To Retail

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

xploder360.jpgIn my mind there are two types of cheater - the one who does it in the comfort of his own home, and the other who jumps online in an attempt to extend his mighty e-peen.

Funtastic's Xploder range is most definitely for the former, considering it does more than provide limitless lives or invulnerability. For example, the PlayStation 2 version lets you play MP3s and DivX movies on your console, while the Xbox 360 version provides a save game backup facility.

Xploder software is available for the PSP, DS, Xbox 360, PS2 and Wii. But not for PC, because PC users are generally more savvy in the ways of cheating. That's my guess anyway.

More box shots after the jump, and more info at the official site.xploderwii.jpg

xploderps3.jpg

xploderps2.jpg

xploderds.jpg

Comments

  • fairplay @fairplay

    Heh, i can play divx and mpegs and Mp3's on my ps2. And i didnt have to pay a cent. Sms media player ftw!

    0

