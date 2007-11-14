Yelling in NYC

To: Ashcraft From: Ian Re: Ghostbusters II Isn't So Good Really

New York City, where people yell. Starbucks workers, yelling orders. Then yelling at each other for getting the orders wrong. Then yelling in gest at each other that they wouldn't make that order. Then yelling at the woman who took the other woman's Frappuccino.

New York City, where people still get psychoanalysis. A woman in Starbucks melting down. Screaming into her mobile phone about how she was promised an appointment today and she needed an appointment today. Sobbing. Then storming off.

New York City, where people yell and get psychoanalysis, but not today.

