Yes, The Uncharted Demo Is Region Locked

If you're in the PAL or Asian territories, you may have discovered that your 1.2GB download of the brand new Uncharted: Drake's Fortune demo won't @!#[email protected]!ing play on your PlayStation 3. It's not a bug, despite it's somewhat awkward behavior. It's intentional. Yes, the Uncharted demo is sadly region specific and won't play on anything but a North American PS3. It's the kind of slap in the face that hurts so much worse after a 1200MB wait in line.

We contacted Sony Computer Entertainment America who confirmed that the US version "does not allow for cross-region play" and that "the Japanese and PAL demo will both be released soon, but we don't have confirmed release dates." Unfortunately, the delay in the non-North American enjoyment of the Naughty Dog adventure can simply be chalked up to Uncharted's release date in its respective territories. Cold comfort, I know.

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Demo Busted? [Kotaku AU]