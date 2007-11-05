Yet Another Group Team Fortess 2 Cosplay

It. Just. Won't. Stop. Sure, Halloween is so last month, but Team Fortress 2 company cosplays are still cool. That up there is how PC Gamer and Maximum PC Magazine spent their All Hallows Eve — in, you guessed it, matching Team Fortress 2 outfits. Well, at least four of them did. The others worn things like flannel. For those who missed our Team Fortress 2 group cosplay fever mode, here's a round-up: Volition, Blizzard, NCSoft, Bioware, EA and Nihilistic Celebrated. Hey, Gaming Industry, next year send us the memo, dammit! Perfect Line-up [Flickr, Thanks Norm!]