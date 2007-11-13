You, Too, Can Work At BioWare

I've heard making games is awful. Just awful. Long hours, longer hours, terrible food. Old housemate of mine worked for Irrational, nearly killed him. But it can't be all bad. I imagine there's one or two jobs that are great. The guys at Treehouse who get to translate/write wordy Nintendo games, that'd be a hoot. As would being a writer for BioWare. Which brings us neatly to the fact BioWare are hiring. Hiring for their MMO. You don't need to be a real writer, just able to grab a copy of Neverwinter Nights and put together a "writing sample". Further details below.

